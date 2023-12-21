Sheikh Hasina asks AL men to work for fair election

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked her party men to work for ensuring a free, fair and peaceful national election on January 7 so that none can raise any question about it.

She also reiterated her call to vote for “Boat” for continuation of the development.

“You will work for holding the next general election in a free, fair and peaceful manner so that none can raise any question about the polls,” she said, reports BSS.

She made the call while virtually addressing the election rallies in Panchagarh and Lalmonirhat in Rangpur division, Natore and Pabna in Rajshahi division and Khagrachhari in Chattogram division together from the AL office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

The AL chief asked her party men to make sure the participation of the people in the next polls so that they can vote freely for the candidates of their choice.

“Participation of the people and the voters in the upcoming election is a must. It matters nothing which party is taking part in the election or not,” she said.

She mentioned that BNP will not participate in the election as there is no guarantee of rigging votes.

“There was no question about the fairness of 2008 election. BNP-led alliance only got 30 seats in that election. They will not take part in this election as they failed to assume power in 2008,” she said.

The premier reminded all that the BNP was been dislodged from the power twice by the countrymen on charges of vote rigging.

But the Awami League believes in election and thus empowers the people as it had established democracy and voting rights of the people after a long struggle.

The AL chief asked her party men to shun the path of violence and give scope for electioneering to every candidate, including the independent candidates of her party, to drum up public supports in favour of them.

She said all the candidates will have to go to the people and seek vote for them shunning the path of violence without interrupting others in their election campaign.

“We want the people to cast their vote freely. They will vote for the candidates of their choice and thus democracy will be strengthened further,” she said.

Otherwise, Bangladesh and its development will be ruined, she warned.

“Those who get votes from the people will be elected. None will interfere with anyone’s rights. I don’t want to see any violence and conflict to this end,” she said.

She sounded a note of warning against her party men in case of any involvement in violence over the election.

“If any violence occurs and involvement of any of my partymen is found, they will not be spared. Keep in mind that I will take appropriate measures in this regard,” she said.

The Awami League president once again sought vote for her party’s electoral symbol ‘Boat’ for the continuation of the ongoing development and transforming the country into a poverty-and hunger-free Smart Bangladesh.

“The people of the country had got independence and financial freedom while Bangladesh has earned the status of a developing country… We will build a developed, prosperous, poverty-and hunger-free Smart Bangladesh if people vote us to power to serve them,” she said.

The Awami League president formally started the party’s electioneering on Wednesday through the visits to the shrines of saints Shahjalal and Shah Paran in Sylhet.

She then attend a public rally, organised by Sylhet district and city units of the AL, at the Government Alia Madrasa ground in the city’s Chowhatta area at 2:00pm.

She is expected to be in Barishal on December 29 and address an election rally in the district town at 3:00pm on that day.

Sheikh Hasina will then visit Gopalganj on December 30 and address a rally in Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara and Kotalipara) constituency. She will address the AL rally in Madaripur-3 the same day.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, Presidium Members Kazi Zafarullah and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Join General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and his deputy Sayem Khan were present at Tejgaon party office end.