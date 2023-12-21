Tom Lockyer: Luton Town captain discharged from hospital following cardiac arrest

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer, who suffered a cardiac arrest during last Saturday’s game at Bournemouth, has been discharged from hospital.

The club said the 29-year-old has had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Luton also said his cardiac arrest was different to his previous collapse in the Championship play-off final in May when he suffered atrial fibrillation.

“We are thankful to report he has begun rehabilitation,” said a club statement.

Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute of the game and both sets of players were taken off the pitch as he received medical treatment.

The game at Vitality Stadium was eventually abandoned with the score at 1-1. The match will be replayed in full at a later date.

In the statement, Luton, Lockyer and his family thanked Bournemouth, their fans and midfielder Philip Billing – who was the first to reach the defender – for their help with the situation.

It added: “Supported by the actions of Bournemouth’s medical team and local paramedics, it was ultimately the protocols instilled and professional actions of our own medical staff that gave Tom this chance to recover and to whom we are thankful.

“The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

“We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Bournemouth said: We couldn’t be happier to hear this news. We’re wishing Tom well for his continued recovery.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola paid tribute to the medical staff and supporters for their “amazing” reaction.

“I think we feel now more relieved that we have good news about Tom,” he said in a news conference on Thursday. “We hope the good news continues and he recovers well.”

Lockyer was taken to hospital after collapsing eight minutes into May’s play-off final against Coventry after suffering an atrial fibrillation – a condition the NHS describes as causing ‘an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate’ – but was given the all-clear to return to playing in June following heart surgery.

An ICD is a small battery-powered device placed in the chest, that detects and stops irregular heartbeats. It delivers electric shocks, when needed, to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind was diagnosed with a heart condition and fitted with an ICD in 2019 after suffering from dizziness during a Champions League game.

Then in 2021, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen was also fitted with the heart-starting device after collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020.