BNP announces two-day programme demanding fresh election

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a two-day mass contact programme–Tuesday and Wednesday– demanding cancellation of the 12th parliamentary election and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

At a press conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office, standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan made the announcement.

“The country’s people unilaterally and spontaneously rejected yesterday’s (Sunday’s) election. On behalf of 63 parties, who called for boycotting the polls, we congratulate the people of the country for turning down the election,” he said.

Moyeen Khan also said the government failed to take voters to the polling stations despite various threats and intimidation.

They demanded for a fresh election under a non-party polls-time government to establish a legitimate and accountable government.