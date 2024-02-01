Jhenidah-1 seat Abdul Hye’s parliamentary membership stayed

The High Court on Thursday stayed a gazette for two months issued by the Election Commission (EC) declaring Md Abdul Hye, a lawmaker from Jhenidah-1 seat from Awami League, as the winner in the 12th national parliamentary polls.

An HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman passed the order today holding hearing on a writ petition filed earlier bringing allegation of polls-related irregularities.

Adv Mojibur Rahman was present in the court on behalf of the writ petitioner.

Earlier, independent candidate of the same constituency Nazrul Islam Dulala filed an election petition seeking stay on a gazette of Abdul Hye bringing allegation of vote irregularities.

On January 7, returning office unofficially declared Abdul Hye as the winner of Jhenidah-1. He bagged 94,379 votes, while Nazrul Islam got 80,547 votes in the national elections.