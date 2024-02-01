Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 more cases

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas has been shown arrested in another nine cases filed with Paltan and Ramna Police Stations in the capital.

He was shown arrested in the cases after holding hearing by two Metropolitan Magistrates on Thursday.

After hearings, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury showed Mirza Abbas arrested in five cases and Addition Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Shohag Uddin in four other cases.

The BNP leader’s lawyer Mohiuddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter to media.

Mirza Abbas was produced before the court from jail in the morning for the hearing.

A total of 11 cases were filed against Abbas following the chaotic situation that unfolded on October 28, 2023.

He was detained on October 31 from his Shahjahanpur home and shown arrested in a case filed under sabotage and explosives substances act with capital’s Shahjahanpur Police Station.