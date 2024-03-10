Czech law student crowned Miss World 2024

A Czech law student Krystyna Pyszková was crowned Miss World 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday.

Krystyna Pyszková managed to beat 111 other titleholders from across the globe for the prestigious title, with Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon bagging second place, reports The Star.

Dressed in a dazzling sheer diamante frock, which highlighted her slender figure, the 23-year-old looked every bit the winner.

When it was the top eight consents remaining, they were asked questions addressing topics discussed at the G20 Summit.

Krystyna was asked about the issues surrounding women’s health care, to which she responded that we should be removing the stigma and shame around menstruation.

The model said that ‘being a woman is a gift’ and that periods should not be a taboo subject.

Krystyna had the glitzy crown placed on her head by Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska, a Polish model.

“Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform,” Pyszkova said.

No Miss World pageant was held in 2023 due to scheduling issues and this year’s competition was held in Mumbai, India.

The blonde beauty beamed as she posed with other contestants on stage who were overjoyed to see their fellow friend bag the award.

She paired an angelic white feathery cape with her silver maxi dress and donned a pair of diamond earrings.

Krystyna wore her golden tresses down in a curly blowdry and opted for full-glam eye makeup and subtle rosy lipstick.

Her predecessor wore a sparkly green gown and smiled as she put her crown onto Krystyna’s head.

The competition saw participants partake in a series of events including fitness, beauty, talent and public speaking.

Miss World is seen as the oldest international beauty pageant, founded in the UK in 1951 by Eric Morley.

India, which hosted the event after 28 years, was represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty.

Mumbai-born Shetty, who was crowned Femina Miss India World in 2022, was unable to make it to the top 4 of the contest.

India has won the prestigious title six times — Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).

The 71st Miss World pageant, which witnessed participation of contestants from 112 countries of the world, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC Mumbai.

Part of the 12-judge panel for the finale were film producer Sajid Nadiadwala; actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; cricketer Harbhajan Singh; news personality Rajat Sharma, social worker Amruta Fadnavis; Vineet Jain, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited; Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organization; Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner & Host – Miss World India, and three former Miss Worlds, including Chillar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young hosted the event, which kickstarted on a high note with performances by singers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

The month-long Miss World event featured a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives — all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make these competitors the ambassadors of change.