Pry, secondary schools to remain shut in Ramadan: HC

The High Court (HC) on Monday said primary and secondary schools across the country will remain shut throughout the month of Ramadan.

A HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu stayed for two months a government decision to keep schools open for certain period during Ramadan.

Advocate Mahmuda Khanam stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Sheikh Md Saifuzzaman represented the state.

On February 12, the government decided to keep the public and private madrasas closed during the month Ramadan.

Earlier, in a notification, the education ministry said regular academic activities at secondary schools and colleges will continue for 15 days from March 11 to 25 and from March 10 to 24, respectively.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said that classes will be held in primary schools for the first 10 days of Ramadan.

On February 25, a writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the government’s decision to keep primary and secondary schools open during the month of fasting.

Madrasas are closed for the entire month of Ramadan this year, but government decided to keep primary schools open for the first 10 days of Ramadan and secondary schools for the first 15 days in a clear conflict with the constitution, the petitioner said.

Lawyer Md Elias Ali Mondal named the primary and mass education secretary, education secretary, deputy secretary of primary and mass education, deputy secretary of education, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education and director of Child Welfare Trust as defendants.