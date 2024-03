3 pairs of train to be added to Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route

Three pairs of new intercity train will run on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar route by June this year.

Quamrul Ahsan, director general of Bangladesh Railway, provided the information at a workshop titled “Management and Development of Bangladesh Railway” held at Rail Bhaban in the capital on Saturday.

Besides, commuter trains on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar route, two train to Khulna via the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, and a new train named Burimari Express will run at the same time.