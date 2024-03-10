Aleya Akter elected Habiganj Zila Parishad Chairman

Habiganj Correspondent : Aleya Akter has been elected for the post of Chairman of Habiganj Zila Parishad.

She is Habiganj-3 Awami League Member of Parliament Md. Abu Jahir’s wife. Aleya Akter won the above election with pineapple symbol.

District Election Officer Md. Sydur Rahman has informed that the election was held peacefully.

Aleya Akter has assured that she would be playing her role efficiently to bring about required socio-economic and infrastructural development in Habiganj.

At the same time she pledged that she would be working with everyone for the betterment of local people with all people’s participation irrespectively.