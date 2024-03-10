Dental admission test results published, Tanim got 1st position

The results of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admission test for 2023-24 have been published where 545 students primarily passed.

A notification, signed by director of Directorate of Health Education Dr Md Mohiuddin Matubbar, confirmed the matter.

Muhtasin Sadiq Tanim secured the first position getting 93.75 marks. He was the student of Notre Dame College.

Admission test results are available on the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare website (www.mefwd.gov.bd), Department of Health Education website (www.dgme.gov.bd), Department of Health website (www.dghs.gov.bd) and can also be availed through SMS.

Aspirants can get admission to one government dental college and eight dental units in government medical colleges.