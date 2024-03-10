Bangladesh clinch SAFF title beating India 3-2

Bangladesh sealed the SAFF Under-16 Women’s Championship title beating India in the final game of the tournament in Nepal’s Katmandu on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Yarjan Begum saved three shots from the opponents to ensure a memorable victory by 3-2 goals after the game finished with 1-1 goals in the fixed time.

Earlier in the first half, India took the lead, however, Moriom Binte Anna struck in the 70th minute to make it level. After that, both teams tried hard to find the net of their opponents but were denied by each team’s defenders.

Bangladesh Playing XI

Yarjan Begum, Arpita Bishwas, Shiuly Roy, Arifa Aker, Shathi Mondo, Alpi Akter, Cranuching Marma (Ananna Murmu Bithi), Fatema Akter (Momita), and Suravi Akanda Prity.