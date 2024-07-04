Bail of Dr Yunus, 3 others extended

Labour Appellate Tribunal has extended the bail of Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others, who were sentenced to six months’ of imprisonment in a case filed for violation of labour law, till August 14.

MA Awal, chairman (acting) of Labour Appellate Tribunal, passed the order on Thursday (July 4).

The three other accused are: Grameen Telecom managing director Nazmul Islam, former managing director Ashraful Hasan, directors Md Shahjahan and Noorjahan Begum.

Barrister Md Abdullah AL Mamun was present on behalf of Dr Yunus and his three colleagues.

Around 11:00am, Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, along with his three colleagues appeared before the tribunal and filed a petition, seeking extension of temporary bail till disposal of the appeal in the case, the lawyer said.

The Dhaka Third Labour Court on January 1 sentenced the four to six months’ of imprisonment, with a fine of Tk 25000 each, in the case.

The court also granted them conditional bail on the same day.

On September 9, 2021, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) filed the case against Dr Yunus and three others alleging that they violated the labour law.

The court on June 6, 2023, framed charges against Yunus and three others in the case.