ACC files charge sheet against Bengal Group chairman Abul Khair

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a charge sheet against Bengal Group Chairman Abul Khair Litu in a case filed over illegally acquiring wealth beyond his known sources of income.

ACC Deputy Director (Special Enquiry and Investigation-2) Md Kamruzzaman filed the charge sheet on Thursday against the chairman under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the ACC Act, 2004, and submitted evidence and documents.

Meanwhile, ACC Deputy Director Monayem Hossain as plaintiff filed the case.

According to ACC sources, a case was filed against Abul Khair for concealing information of acquiring wealth worth over Tk 11.12 lakh and amassing wealth worth over Tk 90.32 crore beyond their known sources of income.

During investigation, ACC found that Abul Khair concealed information of Tk 12,41,837 and acquired wealth worth Tk 90,32,30,000 beyond his known sources of income.

Besides, ACC also filed a case against Abul Khair’s wife, Mahua Khair, on Thursday on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 2.53crore and concealing information about the wealth.

According to the case statement, Mahua submitted her wealth statement to the ACC, showing her movable and immovable wealth worth Tk 6.66 crore.

Meanwhile, ACC found that Mahua amassed wealth worth Tk 7.24 crore but the commission found legal sources of income Tk 4.71 crore.