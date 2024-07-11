Seven held with smuggled sugar worth Tk 14m in Sylhet

Police detained seven people and seized seven trucks carrying approximately 2,400 sacks of sugar smuggled in from India in Sylhet.

Md Sohel Reza, deputy commissioner (south) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said detective conducted an operation in Pirer Bazar area under Shah Poran police Station at around 5am on Thursday and seized six trucks carrying sugar and detained six people in this connection.

He said police conducted another raid on the Bypass Road in the same Thana and seized a truck carrying sugar smuggled in from India and detained another man.

The deputy police commissioner said the seized sugar weighed 120,000 kg, and the market price worth around Tk 14.40 million.

Legal action will be taken over the incident, the police official said.