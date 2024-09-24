10,000-kg smuggled sugar seized in Habiganj

Members of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) in a drive seized 10,000 kilograms of Indian sugar from Madhabpur border area in Habiganj district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a raid in Jagadishpur Muktijoddha Chattar area and seized the sugar in an abandoned condition, BGB Habiganj 55 Battalion Captain Lieutenant Colonel Imdadul Bari Khan said, adding that the sugar was smuggled into the country from India.

However, noone has been made arrested as the truck driver and its helper fled the scene before the raid.