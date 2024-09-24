Man killed in Habiganj clash over land dispute

A man was killed in a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute at Bahubol upazila of Habiganj district on Tuesday.

The clash broke out around 9 AM on Tuesday at Babnakandi village in the upazila.

The victim was Wahid Mia, 32, son of Ishaque Molla and a resident of the same village.

Citing locals, police said there a dispute between the supporters of Arzu Mia and Moshahid Mia over a piece of a land. Following the dispute, a clash took place between them in the morning while the both groups attacked each other with lethal weapons, leaving Wahid injured.

He was taken to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex in critical condition where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, confirmed officer-in-charge (OC) of Bahubal Police Station Md Moshiur Rahman.