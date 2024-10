Md Jahangir Alam, senior secretary of the Public Security Division under the Home Ministry, has been arrested.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested him from Gulshan area in the capital on Tuesday morning.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) (media and publication) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the news to media.

Jahanahgir Alam was taken to DB.