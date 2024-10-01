6 of a family burnt to death at house of Sunamganj Ashrayan project

Sunamganj Correspondent : A couple and their four children were killed after a fire broke out in a house of Ashrayan project in Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Emarul, 50, wife Poly Akter, and their four children Polash, Farhad, Fatema Begum and Omar Farruq.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Gius Uddin confirmed the news on Tuesday morning.

Assistant superintendent of Dharmapahsa circle police Ali Farid and Dharmapahsa Police Station OC Enamul Haque were also on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, OC Enamul said.