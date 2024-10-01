BGMEA for greater security to keep factories open amid unrest

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today called for enhanced security to keep their production units operational, as a labour unrest is ongoing despite meeting workers’ demand.

“We are demanding safety, and without it, the factories will suffer due to the labour unrest,” said Abdullah Hil Rakib, BGMEA Senior Vice President, at a press conference at the BGMEA office in the city, BSS reports.

He said the unrest persists in the garment sector even after fulfilling the workers’ 18-point demands, as certain groups are spreading rumours, taking advantage of the deteriorating law and order situation.

He urged the government to provide stronger security, as many are unable to operate their factories due to vandalism.