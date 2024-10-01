Mashrafe sued in extortion, share manipulation case

An FIR has been lodged filed against former Bangladesh cricket team captain and former Member of Parliament, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, at Pallabi Police Station in the capital.

The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday night by former chairman of the Sylhet Strikers Team and US expatriate Sarwar Golam Chowdhury.

In the complaint, he alleged that Mashrafe, along with other accused, forcibly took over the ownership of primary company of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Strikers.

Pallabi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nazrul Islam said that the case was filed mentioning names of Mashrafe and six others, along with 10–15 unidentified individuals. The police are currently investigating the incident, after which necessary legal action will be taken.

The other five accused in the case are Helal Bin Yusuf Shubhra, Imam Hasan, K M Russell, Md. Bablu, and an officer of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies (name unknown).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), on August 31 last year, Helal Bin Yusuf alias Shubhra called the complainant to Mashrafe’s political office on Road No. 13, Block C, Section 12, Mirpur. There, with Mashrafe’s involvement, Shubhra threatened the complainant at gunpoint and forced him to sign over the ownership of the main company, Future Sports Bangladesh Limited, of Sylhet Strikers. An officer from the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies reportedly assisted them in this act.

Mashrafe also allegedly seized the complainant’s passport at the time, though it was later returned.