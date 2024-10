Former president Dr AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury has been hospitalised following deterioration of his health condition.

He was admitted to Medical College For Women and Hospital at Uttara in the capital early Wednesday, his son Mahi B Chowdhury, former lawmaker, confirmed.

He said, “How serious the situation is, has not yet been understood. He has profused of bleeding.”

Mahi B sough doa to everyone.

The 95-year-old former president has been suffering from various old age complications.