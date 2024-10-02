IFIC Bank inaugurates new sub-branch at Zindabazar in Sylhet

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its new sub-branch at Zindabazar in Sylhet city.

The new sub-branch was inaugurated by the President of the Sylhet Press Club, Ikramul Kabir, who was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Sadar’s Sohir Plaza on Tuesday.

With this inauguration, the total number of business outlets of the bank now stands at 1,405.

The event was chaired by Sylhet Branch Manager Md Abdul Quayum Chowdhury and featured notable attendees including prominent businessman Kamrul Hasan, local business leaders, the bank’s Sylhet zone manager, Md Moshiur Rahman, as well as local dignitaries and media representatives.

IFIC Bank continues to lead the way in the banking sector, having established the largest banking network in the country, with over 188 branches and 1217 sub-branch nationwide.