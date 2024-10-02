BFIU seeks bank details of Shakib and his wife

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to provide account details of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and his wife, Umme Roman Ahmed and five other individuals.

In a letter, the anti-money laundering agency on Wednesday requested banks and non-bank financial institutions to submit information of various accounts, including savings, current, fixed deposit receipt, held by these individuals and their associated companies or organisations, within the next five business days.

The other five are — Abul Kalam Madbor, Mohammad Nazmul Bashar Khan, Mohammad Bashar, Konika Afruz and Kazi Sadia Hasan.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission recently fined Shakib, a former member of parliament for Magura-1, Tk 50 lakh for manipulating the share price of Paramount Insurance in 2023.