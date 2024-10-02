12kg LPG cylinder price fixed at Tk 1,455, raising by Tk 35

The price of 12 kg LPG cylinder has been raised by Tk 35, making the new price Tk 1,455, which will be effective from 6:00pm on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the price hike at a press conference on Wednesday.

This follows a previous increase in September, when the price rose by Tk 44.

Besides, the price of autogas has been fixed at Tk 66.84 per litre.

In August, the price of 12kg LPG cylinders was raised by Tk11, marking a continuing trend of rising costs for this essential fuel in Bangladesh.