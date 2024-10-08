Freeze bank accounts of ex-mayor Taposh, family: BFIU

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

It also directed to suspend the accounts of Taposh’s wife Afrin Taposh Sheuly and their son Sheikh Fazle Nashwan.

In a letter sent to financial institutions across the country, BFIU instructed banks to immediately halt transactions from these accounts. The accounts of their private business interests have also been included in the suspension order.

According to the directive, the freeze will remain in place for at least 30 days, during which no financial activity will be permitted.