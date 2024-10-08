Durga puja holidays extended by one day

The government has extended Durga puja holidays by one more day.

A notification in this regard issues on Tuesday, said Md Mahfuz Alam, special assistant to Chief Adviser.

He added “The puja holidays will be extended by one more day. Thursday (October 10) will also be the holiday. The notification will be issued today.”

Mahfuz Alam informed this to reporters after visiting Dhakeshwari temple in the morning.

Now, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions will remain shut for four days–Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday– due to Durga puja.