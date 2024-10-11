20 miners killed in Pakistan armed attack

At least 20 miners were killed and six others injured in a suspected militant attack in southwestern Pakistan, an official said on Friday.

Attackers targeted miners in the Duki area of Balochistan, Kaleemullah Kakar, deputy commissioner of Duki, told reporters.

According to local police, the militants also fired rockets and threw hand grenades while attacking the miners and destroyed machinery at the coal mining site.

The victims were from different parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, said Kakar.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the outlawed separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army often targets civilians and security forces in the region.