US says no excuse for violence in Bangladesh

The United States has said there is no excuse for violence and anyone responsible for violence should be held accountable in Bangladesh.

“We have made clear that there’s no excuse for violence, either conducted against those conducting peaceful protests or conducted by those protesting, and anyone that’s responsible for violence should be held accountable,” said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

He made the remarks during a regular media briefing in Washington on October 16 when a journalist drew his attention to the latest government decision and claimed killing over “3000” police personnel between August 5 and 8 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The interim government has said no cases can be filed against students and people who actively participated in the mass upsurge in July-August, apparently giving impunity to those who carried out attacks even after the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement said there will be no cases, arrests or harassment for the events related to the July uprising, organized from July 15 to August 8.

Chairperson of human rights organization Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) Z.I. Khan Panna told BBC Bangla that there is no chance of impunity for criminal offences. “All the efforts that are going on now are illegal,” he said.

“A new journey started to build a new Bangladesh free of discrimination through the fall of the autocratic and fascist government in the mass uprising of the students-people on August 5. The students and people actively worked for it on the grounds of movement to make this a success; there will be no cases, arrests or harassment for incidents related to the July mass uprising from July 15 to August 8,” said the Home Ministry.

Responding to a question on an Islamic song sung at a puja mandap during the recent Durga Puja, Miller said obviously they are committed to religious freedom in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

“With regard to that specific incident, I’ll take it back and get you an answer,” he said.