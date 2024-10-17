Govt extends Eid, Durga Puja holidays

The government has extended the Eid-ul-Azha holidays to six days, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to five days, and Durga Puja holidays to two days for next year.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the advisory council chaired by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at the chief adviser’s office in Tejgaon of the capital on Thursday.

According to the Chief Adviser’s Office, the advisory council of the interim government has approved the list of public holidays for 2025.

Currently, there are three-day public holidays for each Eid and one day for Durga Puja.

According to the list, one day will be a general holiday for each of the two Eids. The remaining days, before and after the Eid days, will be declared holidays by executive order.

For Durga Puja, the general holiday will be on the day of ‘Bijoya Dashami’ and Navami, the day before, will be a holiday by executive-order.

The holidays for other religions will remain as usual.

Meanwhile, the number of holidays for these religious festivals has been extended in the past, by executive order. This year, the government extended the Durga Puja holiday by one day through an executive order.