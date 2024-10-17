Coconut Shrimp Curry

Ingredients:

v Butter –2 tbsp

v Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined –1 1/2 lb

v Onion, diced –1 medium

v Garlic cloves, finely chopped –4 pieces

v Yellow curry powder –1 tbsp

v Coconut milk — 2tbsp

v Honey –2 tbsp and plus more to taste

v Kosher salt — plus more to taste

v Lime juiced –1Piece

v Basil leaves, chopped –12 and plus more for serving

v Hot sauce (optional)

Method:

1. In a large skillet (I used non-stick), heat the butter over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, turning them over halfway through, until fully cooked. Remove to a plate and set aside.

2. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and stir to cook for 2 minutes. Sprinkle the curry powder over the onions and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, for another couple of minutes.

3. Reduce the heat to medium-low and pour in the coconut milk, stirring to combine. Add the honey, salt, and lime juice, and allow the sauce to cook until bubbling gently.

4. Add the shrimp into the sauce, tossing to coat, and allow it to simmer until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste the sauce and add more salt, lime juice, or honey if you like. Stir in the basil and add hot sauce if you want a little kick.

5. Serve the shrimp and sauce over the rice, topping with more basil. Delicious!