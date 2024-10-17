Chinese company to invest $5.85m in Adamjee EPZ

Chinese company JIDALAI Co. Ltd. is going to invest US$5.85 million to set up a pullers of zipper manufacturing industry in Adamjee Export Processing Zone (AEPZ).

The Chinese company will produce annually 70 million pieces of pullers of zipper where 189 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity, says a press release

Mentionable, JIDALAI Co. is a strategic business partner of world renowned zipper brand ‘YKK’.

BEPZA on Wednesday signed an agreement with JIDALAI Co. Ltd. to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Ashraful Kabir and Managing Director of JIDALAI Co. Ltd Hsu, Hsueh-Min signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

BEPZA Executive Chairman thanked JIDALAI Co. for choosing BEPZA as their investment destination.

He said that BEPZA is one of the most successful organizations of Bangladesh in terms of attracting investment through providing services to the investors for 44 years.

He assured the JIDALAI Co. to provide all sorts of support for running their business smoothly.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Admin) ASM Zamshed Khondaker, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Executive Director (Public Relations) ASM Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise and Managing Director of YKK Bangladesh Pte Ltd. Jin Deguchi were present during the signing ceremony.