12-kg LPG cylinder price reduced by Tk 28

The price of a 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been lowered to Tk 1,450 for March, marking a Tk 28 decrease from February’s price of Tk 1,478.

The new pricing took effect at 6 PM on March 3 (Monday), according to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

As per the latest BERC announcement, the cost of LPG per kilogram has been reduced by Tk 2.35, bringing it down to Tk 120.81 from Tk 123.16. Prices for LPG cylinders of other sizes, ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg, will also decrease proportionally.

Additionally, the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) has been adjusted to Tk 66.43 per liter, down from Tk 67.78, inclusive of VAT.

However, the price of LPG supplied by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged, as it is locally produced and holds less than 5% of the market share.

LPG prices in Bangladesh peaked in February 2023, reaching Tk 1,498 per 12-kg cylinder, the highest recorded in recent times.