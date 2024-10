Warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, asked to produce by Nov 18

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July-August genocide case.

The tribunal also asked to produce her by November 18.

Sheikh Hasina is currently staying in India.

Around 12:30PM on Thursday, a three-member ICT bench, led by Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued this order following a petition by the chief prosecutor Tajul Islam.

The arrest warrant also issued against 45 people, including former minister Obaidul Quader.