TCB to start sale of commodities across country from Wednesday

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has said that Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would begin sale of commodities across the country from Wednesday (March 5).

This programme is already underway in six districts, while 56 more districts will be added to this programme afresh.

The Commerce Adviser said this while addressing before the Deputy Commissioners in a virtual meeting regarding the sale of TCB products through smart cards this afternoon.

Sk Bashir Uddin said that the government wants to reach TCB products to some one crore marginalized community people, said a Commerce Ministry press release.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners should play a role in selecting the real beneficiaries. He also called upon the concerned Deputy Commissioners to work with utmost sincerity to reach all beneficiaries with smart cards by March 17.

The Commerce Adviser said that some 57 lakh beneficiaries would receive products through smart cards. Besides, those whose smart card formalities are yet to be completed but whose names are on the list, would also receive the TCB products.

In addition, commodities will be sold to the common people through truck sales in 64 districts from March 5.

Sk Bashir Uddin said that the Deputy Commissioners would have to ensure that no one could make illegal stockpile or hoarding of goods during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

At the same time, the consumers should also be discouraged to shop for the entire month. If they buy products for the entire month or seven days at a time, some people may increase the prices showing supply shortages, he added.

Mentioning that the very initial step in establishing social justice is to select the beneficiaries of the social security system like TCB, he said, “If you can ensure this, your (Deputy Commissioners’) acceptance among the people will increase. People will also give you respect,” added Bashir.