Salman, Anisul among 6 arrested in new case

A Dhaka court has ordered to arrest the six high-profile individuals, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser on private industry and investment, Salman F Rahman, former Law Minister Anisul Huq and Food Minister Kamrul Islam, in connection with the murder of Atiqul Islam on March 3.

Metropolitan Magistrate Partha Bhattacharya granted the arrest order on Monday following a hearing on a police petition.

The other accused are former State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder and former Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and AKM Shahidul Haque.

Police produced the accused before the court in the morning, and after that, the investigating officer, sub-inspector Md Jewel Islam of Kafrul Police Station, sought approval to officially record their arrest. The court granted the request.

According to case statement, Atiqul Islam was shot on July 19 last year during an anti-discrimination movement near the BRTA office at Kafrul in the capital. He was, later, declared dead at a hospital. On December 23, 2025, businessman Ahsan Habib filed a murder case with Kafrul Police Station.

In that case names Anisul Huq as the 4th accused, Salman F Rahman as the 6th, Kamrul Islam as the 8th, Kamal Ahmed Majumder as the 10th, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as the 11th, and AKM Shahidul Haque as the 27th.

These arrested are seen as part of the ongoing legal proceedings related to recent political unrest in Bangladesh.