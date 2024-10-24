198 law officers appointed in M’singh, Moulvibazar

A total of 198 law officers have been appointed in different courts in Mymensingh and Moulvibazar.

Of the newly appointed officials, 42 were appointed in Moulvibazar and 156 in Mymensingh in the district and session judge courts and other subordinate courts, different tribunals and special judge courts.

Separate orders by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs were issued in this regard on Wednesday night. The ministry has also cancelled appointments of all previous government law officers, the notices said.

Newly appointed law officers would serve the office as government prosecutor, additional government prosecutor, assistant government prosecutor, public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor and assistant public prosecutor in different courts.

M Azharul Huq and M Anwar Aziz (Tutul) were appointed as government prosecutor (GP) and Public prosecutor (PP) respectively in the Mymensingh district and session judge courts.

Besides, Mamunur Rashid and M Abdul Matin Chowdhury were appointed as the GP and PP respectively in Moulvibazar district and session judge courts.