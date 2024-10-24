Mamunul Haque acquitted in rape case

Former Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque has been acquitted in a rape case filed with Narayanganj’s Sonargaon Police Station.

Narayanganj Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Jesmin Ara pronounced the judgement in presence of Mamunul Haque on Thursday morning.

Acting public prosecutor Adv Md Romel Mollah said the allegation that brought against the Hefazat leader is not proved. For this, the court acquitted as he was not found guilty.

The case was filed with Sonargaon Police Station on April 30, 2021.

This case stems from an incident that took place at the Royal Resort in April 2021.

After the trial, the court ruled in favour of the accused.