Body to probe Purbachal plot allocations to Hasina, family members

The High Court has constituted a committee to probe allocation of residential plots totaling 60 kathas at Purbachal in favour of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six of her family members between 2009 and 2024.

Retired HC judge Justice Miftah Uddin Choudhury will lead the three-member probe body which has been asked to submit a report within the next four months.

An HC bench of Justice Fatema Nazib passed the order on Thursday after a writ petition was filed in this regard.

Ten Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ petition with the High Court on September 11.

In the petition, they urged the HC to direct authorities concerned of the government to revoke all the illegal allocations of residential plots approved by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) at Purbachal and to take action against those who were involved in and benefited from the allocations as per the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Act.