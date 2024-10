Maximum age-limit to enter govt jobs now 32 years

The maximum age-limit to enter government jobs has been raised to 32 years.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Advisory Council on Thursday (October 24).

A press release says the government gave final approval of the draft ordinance titled, “Maximum Age Limit for Direct Recruitment to Government Jobs, 2024.”

The ordinance sets the maximum age limit for direct recruitment to government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory bodies and public non-financial corporations at 32 years.