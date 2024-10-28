Dengue: Three more die, 1,197 hospitalised

Three more people died of dengue while 1,197 new patients have been hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

According to the daily update of Directorate General of Health Services, with the new counts, the number of hospitalised dengue patients has reached 58,108 so far this year, and 280 people died among them.

DGHS said 281 were hospitalised in the Dhaka division, 36 in the Mymensingh division, 140 in the Chattogram division, 136 in the Khulna division, 71 in the Rajshahi division, 26 in the Rangpur division, 82 in the Barishal division, and four in the Sylhet division.

As many as 3,970 patients, including 1,928 in the capital, are currently undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals across the country.