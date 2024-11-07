Amu’s lawyer comes under attack during hearing

Awami League presidium member Amir Hossain Amu’s lawyer Swapan Roy Chowdhury was allegedly attacked by pro-BNP lawyers during the remand hearing.

The incident happened in the courtroom of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza on Thursday when Amu’s remand hearing was going on, lawyer Swapan Roy claimed.

At one stage of hearing, Public Prosecutor (PP) Omar Faruq made a statement in favor of the remand, which Amu’s lawyer referred to as political.

Angered by this, some pro-BNP lawyers grabbed Swapan Roy’s collar and dragged him. Later, they kicked him near the door of the courtroom. Other lawyers later pulled him out of the court.

Swapan Roy alleged that the court did not take any steps, remained silent.