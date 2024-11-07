Customs, regulatory duties lifted on onion import

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a notification withdrawing the existing customs and regulatory duties on onion imports.

According to an NBR statutory regulatory order (SRO), the total duty on onion imports has been reduced from 10 per cent (customs duty 9.0%+regulatory duty 5.0%) to 0 per cent. This means importers will not have to pay any import duties on onion imports which is effective immediately.

The SRO signed by NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman stated that the facilities would remain effective until January 15 next year.

The NBR expects this measure to boost onion supply in the market, helping to stabilise prices and make onions more accessible for the average consumer.