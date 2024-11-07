Get the skin ready for winter

As the winter is approaching fast, preparing your skin is now imperative. Preparing the skin for winter can help prevent dryness, irritation, and flakiness as temperatures drop and humidity levels decrease. Here’s a guide to keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and resilient through the colder months:

Choose a moisturizer with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, which help lock in moisture and repair the skin barrier.

Apply right after cleansing. This helps seal in moisture, especially on damp skin.

Use a gentle cleanser and opt for a non-foaming, sulfate-free cleanser that won’t strip your skin’s natural oils.

Use lukewarm water instead, as hot water can further dehydrate the skin.

Gentle exfoliation with a mild scrub or a chemical exfoliant (like lactic or glycolic acid) removes dead skin cells and allows better product absorption. So use it for one or two times for a week.

But avoid over-exfoliating because too much exfoliation can irritate and dry out skin, especially in winter.

Layer with a hyaluronic acid serum which should apply under your moisturizer to give skin an extra hydration boost.

Use Vitamin C for extra radiance. If your skin can tolerate it, a Vitamin C serum can protect against environmental damage and improve skin texture.

Sunscreen is still essential. UVA rays are present year-round, so continue to use an SPF of 30 or higher daily, even on cloudy winter days.

Indoor heating reduces humidity, so using a humidifier can add moisture back into the air, keeping your skin hydrated.

Drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated helps maintain your skin’s elasticity.

Eat omega-3-rich foods. Foods like fish, walnuts, and flaxseed contain essential fatty acids that can improve skin hydration.

Focus on elbows, knees, and lips, which normally remain dry. These areas can become especially dry in winter. Use balms with ingredients like shea butter or beeswax for extra moisture.

As a strategy to protect your skin outside cover up with scarves and gloves. To avoid direct cold exposure, cover areas like your neck, face, and hands when heading outside.

Use a hand cream frequently. Cold weather can be particularly harsh on hands, so reapply hand cream regularly.

With these steps, your skin can stay nourished and healthy throughout winter, ready to withstand the cold while remaining soft and resilient.