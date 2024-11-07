Chinese national sentenced to 10 years in Sylhet for killing compatriot

A Sylhet court on Wednesday sentenced Chinese national Xue Chao to 10 years in prison for the killing of another Chinese citizen in 2021.

Shylhet Metropolitan Sessions Judge Muhammad Habibur Rahman Siddique gave the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Tk 1 lakh on the convict.

According to the case documents, Wentao Wei and Xue Chao, along with 10 other Chinese nationals, resided in a flat in the West Pathantoli area of Sylhet. They were employed at a power plant.

On 18 May 2021, Wentao and Xue Chao locked in a quarrel over a trivial matter. At one point, Chao stabbed Wentao, resulting in his immediate death.

Following the incident, a case was filed against Xue Chao at Sylhet’s Kotwali Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by Wentao’s wife, Wang Qi Yujing.