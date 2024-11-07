Donald Trump elected 47th US president

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, the Associated Press reports.

The outlet termed it an “extraordinary comeback” for the former president, citing his refusal to accept defeat in 2020, the violent insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021, his conviction of felony charges and survival in two assassination attempts.

AFP adds: Trump’s victory was called by multiple television networks. It returns him to the White House after a long, bruising campaign that saw the polarizing Republican ride out two assassination bids and a criminal conviction.