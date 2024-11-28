Findings of looting in financial sector will be disclosed Monday: Debapriya

The final report of the committee formed for the preparation of a white paper on Bangladesh’s economy will be submitted to the Chief Adviser on Sunday (December 1), its chairman and economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya has said.

Bhattacharya made the remark while speaking at a seminar on current economic situation and launching of Open Budget Survey 2023 results jointly organized by the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (Rapid) on Thursday.

He also said the findings of looting in the financial sector of Bangladesh will be disclosed to the public through a press conference on Monday December 2.

Debapriya Bhattacharjee also raised the question of why wealth earned through corruption and plundering is yet to be confiscated.

“If we can’t return people’s wealth from the mountain of corruption, what kind of revolution did we have?” he asked.

Tax collection will also get positive momentum if wealth earned through corruption can be returned to the public, he added.

Donors and foreign investors have invested in many big projects, and they are worried if these projects will continue. They want to understand how Bangladesh will remain connected with the global economy in the coming days, the economist further said.

If economic stability and security cannot be provided, the government’s goals will not be fulfilled.

During the event, the economist proposed to present reports on what the government has done to assure people till now and what they will do in the next six months.