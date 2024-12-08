Prince William and Trump meet after Notre-Dame reopening

The Prince of Wales met US President-elect Donald Trump while visiting France for the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral.

Prince William joined other world leaders in Paris to mark the restoration of the world-famous landmark, which was devastated by a fire five years ago.

After shaking hands at the ceremony, the pair also met afterwards, with the president-elect describing the prince as a “good man” doing a “fantastic job”.

During the event, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech in which he said of the restoration: “We must treasure this lesson of fragility, humility and will”.

Other leaders and dignitaries at the event included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and outgoing US First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who was representing President Joe Biden.

Prince William was expected to discuss the importance of the US-UK “special relationship” with both Trump and the first lady during their respective meetings.

Greeting the prince at the ceremony, Trump gave William a pat on the shoulder before the two shook hands and spoke for a few seconds.

He last met Trump in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.

Prince William, who attended at the request of the UK government, joined French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of other heads of state at the ceremony on Saturday.

William and Trump met at the residence of the British ambassador in Paris.

The prince was standing in the foyer when Trump arrived. The pair shook hands and greeted one another again, before Trump gestured to the Prince of Wales and said: “Good man, this one”.

Prince William asked the president-elect if he had warmed up, and Trump replied that he had and that “it was a beautiful ceremony”.

Kensington Palace has described the meeting between as “warm and friendly.”

During their 40 minutes together, William and Trump discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the UK/US special relationship.

The president-elect also shared some warm and fond memories of the late Queen for which the prince was said to be “extremely grateful.”

William had also been due to meet Trump and Dr Biden earlier in the day but Kensington Palace said he had been delayed by weather on his journey from the UK to France.

At the ceremony, The Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich led more than 1,500 guests through the reopening service.

A choir sang out as Macron took his seat next to Trump. A message from the Pope was read aloud before the French president delivered his address.

Parts of the event had to be reconfigured due to the stormy weather – with a concert that was due to take place on the esplanade actually being staged on Friday.

The prince’s last official trip to Paris was in 2017, when he visited with the Princess of Wales for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

He joined other world leaders in Normandy earlier this year for the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Second World War D-Day landings.

The medieval cathedral has been closed since a major fire tore through it in 2019, destroying its wooden interiors before toppling its spire.