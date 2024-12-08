Two killed in bus-truck collision amid heavy fog on Dhaka-Sylhet highway

Two people lost their lives, and 10 others were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in dense fog on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nabiganj upazila, Habiganj.

The accident occurred in front of Kandigaon Naima Filling Station in Debpara Union around 1:30am on Sunday.

The victims, who were passengers on the bus, died at the scene, but their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Police and local sources said that a Dhaka-bound bus from Sylhet, operated by Limon Paribahan, rear-ended a sand-laden truck amid poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

The impact left the front portion of the bus severely damaged.

In addition to the fatalities, 10 passengers sustained injuries. Two of them, in critical condition, were transported to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Rescue efforts were carried out by Nabiganj Fire Service, Goplar Bazar Investigation Centre, and Sherpur Highway Police with the help of local residents.

SI Swadhani Chandra Talukdar of Goplar Bazar Investigation Centre said that the deceased victims appeared to be around 25 and 35 years old.

Sherpur Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Taher Dewan confirmed the deaths and said that further investigations are ongoing.