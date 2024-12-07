Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon  Songsta UK AGM 2024 completed

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

The annual general meeting of Jagannathpur Upazila Unnoyon Songsta UK, a traditional organization in Britain, was held in the presence of people from various professions and prominent people of the community.

Recently a hall in London, the president of the organization. The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Chandan Miah and General Secretary Lecturer Syed Ashfaq Ahmed.

Barrister Saifuddin Khaled, Speaker of London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council, was present as a guest in the meeting.

Poplar and Lime House MP Apsana Begum was present as a guest.

The office and welfare secretary of the organization, Abu Taher Aziz, recited the Quran in this meeting.

Treasurer Abdul Mumin presented the annual report in the meeting.

The speakers in the meeting praised the various development activities of the organization in the past 40 years and expressed hope that it will contribute more to the development of the society in the future.

Attended the meeting and spoke-

Community personality Nurul Haque Lala Mia, GSC President Barrister Ataur Rahman, Politician Syed Abul Kasem, Former Mayor Councilor Humayun Kabir, Former Speaker Ahbab Hossain, Former President of the organization Mujibur Rahman Mujib, Vice President Bashir Ahmad, Former General Secretary Safiul Alam Babu, Poet Masuk Ibn Anis, Councilor Sheikhul Islam, Councilor Faizur Rahman, Councilor Kabir Mahmud, Alhaj Ilyas, Alhaj Montaj Ali, Zillur Rahman, Ashiq Chowdhury, Shah Sahidur Rahman, Mohiuddin Jaglu, Golapganj Education Trust Secretary Abdul Basir, Educationist Professor Sajidur Rahman, Sunamganj District Association Treasurer Abdus Salam, Jagannathpur Times News Editor Abul Kasem, Jagannathpur Education Trust Vice President Shamim Ahmed, Mostakuzzaman Khokon, Suhail Ahmad, Sheikh Rezwanur Rahman, Abul Hossain, Faizur Rahman Chhmir, Farooq Mia, Abul Khair, Shah Suhail Ahmad, Maina Mia, Rupa Mia, Alamgir Hossain and Hafizur Rahman and others.