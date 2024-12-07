Celebrating ‘Mizan – A Beacon of Light’: A Tribute to Mizanur Rahman Mizan’s Philanthropic Legacy

Greater Manchester 6 December 2024, Hyde Town Hall hosted a special ceremony to launch ‘Mizan – A Beacon of Light’, a biography in English and Bengali, chronicling the inspiring life and work of Mizanur Rahman Mizan. Authored by acclaimed British Bangladeshi writer and journalist Nazrul Islam Bashon, the book highlights Mizan’s extensive contributions to charity, journalism, and sports within the UK and Bangladesh.

The event was hosted by The Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade. Mr. Reynolds, who has represented Stalybridge and Hyde since 2010, spoke fondly of Mizan, saying:

“Mizan has not only become a good friend over the past two decades but is also an esteemed businessman and a shining example of commitment to helping others. From his extensive charitable work to his involvement in establishing the Just Help Eye Hospital in Sylhet, Bangladesh which I had the privilege of visiting, his dedication is remarkable. The launch of this book will inspire many, and I am proud to have been part of Mizan’s journey.”

Moderated by Abdul Malik-Ahad, the event featured esteemed guests, including Faruque Ahmed MBE from Hyde, Muzahid Khan DL, Anita Zarska, Halim Choudhury, Foysol Sayed, Forhad Jani, Abdul Wadud, and Alamgir, among others. Mr. Malik-Ahad expressed gratitude to Mr. Reynolds for hosting the ceremony, saying:

“This event celebrates not only the launch of this book but also the collection of stories and photographs that beautifully capture Mizan’s remarkable contributions. It is an opportunity to honour and share his inspiring journey with others.”

Muzahid Khan DL added: “This book shines a light on Mizan’s impactful work and will undoubtedly inspire others to follow his path of dedication and service.”

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, deeply moved by the event, said:

“I am beyond grateful for the incredible support and love shown during the unveiling of my first book, written by Nazrul Islam Bashon. Your presence added immense value to the occasion, and I am truly honoured by your support. This day will remain unforgettable, and I hope the book serves as a source of motivation for many.”

‘Mizan – A Beacon of Light’ is now available to read at www.mrmizan.co.uk.